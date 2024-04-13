US, Bulgaria discuss implementation of Vertical Corridor initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 13. Bulgaria’s Acting Minister of Energy Vladimir Malinov and Jeffrey Pyatt, the Assistant Secretary of State for Energy Resources of the United States, have discussed the implementation of the Vertical Corridor initiative, Trend reports via Bulgaria’s energy minister.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, they underscored the significance of the ongoing dialogue and partnership, highlighting the strides made toward diversification and sustainable development in Bulgaria's energy sector.

They focused on the implementation of a Vertical Corridor initiative by gas transmission operators from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Moldova. Recognizing the critical role of enhanced gas transmission infrastructure along this route, they emphasized its importance not only for South-Eastern Europe but also for Ukraine and Moldova's energy security.

The idea of constructing the Vertical Gas Corridor originated in the EU in 2014.

Ukraine, Moldova, and Slovakia joined the memorandum on its construction in January 2024. The corridor originates in Greece, then goes to Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, branching off to Slovenia, and Slovakia.

Follow the author on X: @Lyaman_Zeyn