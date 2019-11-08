FINCA Azerbaijan opens new branches in Lankaran, Salyan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 8

As part of its network expansion plans, FINCA Azerbaijan opened new branches in the Lankaran and Salyan regions. The first official opening ceremony took place in the Lankaran region and was attended by the Country Director of FINCA Azerbaijan, Timothy Tarrant, along with staff members from the organization and several clients.

In his speech, Mr. Tarrant noted that the new Lankaran branch enables customers from Azerbaijan’s southern regions to benefit from FINCA’s various loan products. The new office will serve customers from the Astara, Liman and Lerik regions.

"FINCA offers various loan products to small businesses and entrepreneurs who want to develop their business. Our main goal is to support them with financial services so they can grow their enterprises," Tarrant noted.

On the same day, FINCA also launched the opening of another branch in the Salyan region. This branch will be accessible to small entrepreneurs living in the Shirvan, Haciqabul, Neftcala regions.

Launched in 1998, FINCA Azerbaijan is part of FINCA Impact Finance’s global network of 20 banks and microfinance institutions that profitably and responsibly provide impactful financial services to low-income individuals and communities, enabling them to invest in their futures. As a leading microfinance institution in Azerbaijan, FINCA serves small businesses across the country with various loan products intended to promote profitable business activity. The company places an emphasis on agricultural lending. For more information about FINCA Azerbaijan and the products they offer, visit their website.

