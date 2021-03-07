Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.7

By Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Feb. 22 1.7 Mar.1 1.7 Feb. 23 1.7 Mar.2 1.7 Feb. 24 1.7 Mar.3 1.7 Feb. 25 1.7 Mar.4 1.7 Feb. 26 1.7 Mar.5 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0204 manat.

The average AZN/EUR rate was 2.0466. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency dropped by 0.0196 (0.9 percent).

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Feb. 22 2.0608 Mar.1 2.0531 Feb. 23 2.0686 Mar.2 2.044 Feb. 24 2.0657 Mar.3 2.0547 Feb. 25 2.0697 Mar.4 2.0484 Feb. 26 2.0661 Mar.5 2.0327 Average weekly 2.0662 Average weekly 2.0466

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0001 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.229. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0001 manat (0.4 percent).

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Feb. 22 0.023 Mar.1 0.0229 Feb. 23 0.0229 Mar.2 0.0229 Feb. 24 0.0229 Mar.3 0.023 Feb. 25 0.0231 Mar.4 0.023 Feb. 26 0.0229 Mar.5 0.0228 Average weekly 0.023 Average weekly 0.0229

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira grew by 0.0035 manat.

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.2296. Accordingly, the average price of manat compared to this currency decreased by 0.0089 manat (3.7 percent).

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate Feb. 22 0.2438 Mar.1 0.2296 Feb. 23 0.2422 Mar.2 0.233 Feb. 24 0.2396 Mar.3 0.2313 Feb. 25 0.2373 Mar.4 0.228 Feb. 26 0.2298 Mar.5 0.2261 Average weekly 0.2385 Average weekly 0.2296

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @jafarov_zeyni