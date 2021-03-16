Iranian currency rates for March 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on March 16, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 20 currencies have increased and 13 have decreased compared to March 15.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 50,197 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on March 16 Iranian rial on March 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,248 58,487 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,333 45,200 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,933 4,952 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,967 4,981 1 Danish krone DKK 6,741 6,751 1 Indian rupee INR 580 578 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,050 138,766 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,751 26,733 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,482 38,482 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,409 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,653 33,657 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 30,218 30,233 1 South African rand ZAR 2,828 2,808 1 Turkish lira TRY 5,572 5,548 1 Russian ruble RUB 577 573 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,878 2,878 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 32,548 32,537 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,241 31,210 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,638 49,563 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,130 2,137 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 30 30 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,050 35,927 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,345 9,349 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,464 6,459 100 Thai baths THB 136,767 136,635 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,208 10,205 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 37,119 36,963 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,238 1 euro EUR 50,126 50,197 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 10,013 10,026 1 Georgian lari GEL 12,663 12,655 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,917 2,915 1 Afghan afghani AFN 538 537 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,225 16,189 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,501 86,598 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,689 3,687 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,023

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 282,766 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,679 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 277,009 rials, and the price of $1 is 232,694 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 238,000-241,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 282,000-285,000 rials.