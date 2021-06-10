Azerbaijan announces latest prices for precious metals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10

Zeyni Jafarov - Trend:

Prices for precious metals in Azerbaijan on June 10, with the exception of silver, decreased compared to previous indicators, Trend reports citing data from the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Accordingly, an ounce of gold fell by 14.841 manat or $8.51 (0.46 percent), amounting to 3,205.384 manat or $1,885, and an ounce of silver rose in price by 0.0413 manat or 2 cents (0.09 percent), to 47.0882 manat or $27.7. The price per ounce of platinum decreased by 33.082 manat or $19.46 (1.67 percent) and amounted to 1,948.778 manat or $1,146, and per ounce of palladium - by 44.5995 manat or $26.23 (0.93 percent), amounting to 4,727.02 manat or $2,780.

In monthly terms, the price of an ounce of gold increased by 92.276 manat or $54.28 (3 percent), and an ounce of silver - by 0.424 manat or $24.9 (0.9 percent). The price per ounce of platinum fell by 186.388 manat or $109.6 (8.7 percent), and per ounce of palladium - by 243.729 manat or $143.3 (4.9 percent).

In monthly terms, gold rose in price by 287.3595 manat or $169 (9.8 percent), silver - by 16.9985 manat or $9.99 (56.5 percent), platinum - by 524.4075 manat or $308.4 (36.8 percent), and palladium rose in price by 1,399.644 manat or $823.3 (42.1 percent).

Date: Gold (XAU) Silver (XAG) Platinum (XPT) Palladium (XPD) June 10, 2021 3,205.384 47.0882 1,948.778 4,727.02 June 9, 2021 3,220.225 47.0469 1,981.86 4,771.6195 May 10, 2021 3,113.108 46.6642 2,135.166 4,970.749 June 10, 2020 2,918.0245 30.0897 1,424.3705 3,327.376 Change in a day in man. -14.841 0.0413 -33.082 -44.5995 in % -0.46 0.09 -1.67 -0.93 Change in a month in man. 92.276 0.424 -186.388 -243.729 in % 3 0.9 -8.7 -4.9 Change in a year in man. 287.3595 16.9985 524.4075 1399.644 in % 9.8 56.5 36.8 42.1

