Iranian currency rates for June 19

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has announced the official rate of foreign currencies on June 19, Trend reports referring to CBI.

According to the currency exchange rate of the Central Bank of Iran, 3 currencies have increased and 31 have decreased compared to June 17.

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals 49,861 rials.

Currency Iranian rial on June 19 Iranian rial on June 17 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 58,032 59,260 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,576 46,732 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,872 5,025 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,839 5,018 1 Danish krone DKK 6,706 6,844 1 Indian rupee INR 567 573 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 139,390 139,567 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,717 26,710 100 Japanese yens JPY 38,110 38,226 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,411 5,411 1 Omani rial OMR 109,235 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 33,763 34,521 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 29,132 30,004 1 South African rand ZAR 2,937 3,066 1 Turkish lira TRY 4,809 4,927 1 Russian ruble RUB 578 586 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 2,879 2,879 1 Syrian pound SYP 34 34 1 Australian dollar AUD 31,486 32,386 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,704 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,232 31,669 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,524 49,525 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,113 2,116 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 26 26 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 35,243 35,636 1 Libyan dinar LYD 9,403 9,407 1 Chinese yuan CNY 6,509 6,565 100 Thai baths THB 133,369 134,744 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 10,147 10,200 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 36,978 37,543 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,239 1 euro EUR 49,861 50,893 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,812 9,847 1 Georgian lari GEL 13,272 13,273 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,914 2,949 1 Afghan afghani AFN 535 535 1 Belarus ruble BYN 16,684 16,850 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,721 24,721 100 Philippine pesos PHP 86,529 87,243 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,681 3,684 1 Turkmen manat TMT 11,988 12,022

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 284,658 rials, and the price of $1 is 239,780 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 250,701 rials, and the price of $1 is 211,177 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 240,000-243,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 284,000-287,000 rials.