Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss co-op prospects in financial, banking sectors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 2. Governor of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Taleh Kazimov met with Ambassador of Pakistan Bilal Hayee and General Manager of the Baku branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (which is under liquidation) Sheikh Ahtsham Ahmed, Trend reports via Kazimov's Twitter post.

According to the post, at the meeting, gratitude was expressed for activities of the branch in Azerbaijan and possibilities for future cooperation between financial and banking sectors of Azerbaijan and Pakistan were discussed.