Azerbaijan and Germany share views on pre-COP29 preparations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. The meeting took place between the delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister of the Federal Republic of Germany Jennifer Morgan and Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the process of preparing for the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will take place in Azerbaijan this year.

Will be updated