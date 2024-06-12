ATAG's head assesses Azerbaijan's preparations for COP29

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. Holding the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Azerbaijan will not only unite the countries of the world but also demonstrate Azerbaijan's leadership role in the energy transition, executive director of Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) Haldane Dodd told reporters, Trend reports.

He made the remark on the sidelines of the CANSO World Summit on Air Navigation in Baku.

"An energy transition is underway in the world's aviation industry. Azerbaijan has great potential to provide clean aviation fuel as a renewable fuel source for air transportation. As for COP29, it will be the most important platform for discussing all issues related to the use of different fuels. And Azerbaijan is already showing leadership in the preparation of COP29," Dodd emphasized.

The ATAG Executive Director pointed out the importance of the Baku Air Navigation Summit for bringing together various components of the aviation industry.

"Together, we can tackle global challenges like climate change at the summit with our international counterparts. We have a strategy to eliminate aviation-related carbon emissions entirely by the year 2050. This is why our collective action is crucial," he added.

Since its inception in 1990, ATAG has grown to include over 40 member organizations from all over the globe. This group encompasses the leading airframe and engine manufacturers on the planet as well as trade groups that advocate for airlines, airports, air navigation service providers, manufacturers, business aviation, tourism, sustainable aviation fuel, leasing, and chambers of commerce. It also includes industry suppliers.

