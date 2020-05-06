Azerbaijan's AzInTelecom LLC launches video-conferencing service

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6

AzInTelecom LLC, operating under the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, launched the Video Conferencing as a Service (VCaaS) based on its cloud infrastructure of the Azcloud Data Center for the first time in the country, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the source, the Summit of Non-aligned Movement in the format of Contact Group on the “United against COVID-19” topic, which was held on the initiative of Azerbaijan’s president, became a major state-level international event recently organized on the basis of a video conference service. It is for this significant online meeting, which was attended by more than 40 countries and various international organizations, that the basic processes and procedures for this cloud solution were carefully prepared, reliable and secure communications, as well as simultaneous translation.

In addition, AzInTelecom provided special technical support to the participating countries of the event to ensure the correct connection of their representatives to video conferencing and establish stable communication.

“The international video conference of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, held at the initiative of Azerbaijan’s president at the beginning of the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), with the participation of the presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan, the prime minister of Hungary, the secretary general of the Turkic Council, and representatives of the WHO leadership, was also conducted online via a secure and encrypted connection,” the ministry said.

Another important international event, held thanks to technical and technological support from AzInTelecom, a clear system setup and high-quality communication based on cloud technologies, became a video conference dedicated to combating the COVID-19 pandemic, with the participation of ministers of health and transport of the Turkic Council member countries.

“Due to the quality, reliability and resilience of the Azcloud infrastructure and cloud solutions, as well as highly qualified personnel, AzInTelecom LLC, is ready to conduct any online events and is able to provide impeccable solutions to various technological and digital problems in the shortest possible time,” said the ministry.

During international video conferences, AzInTelecom LLC provides high-quality live broadcast and signal encryption in accordance with the most stringent security standards, the ministry added.

Thus, the company is able to provide a high level of organization of large-scale video conferences based on cloud technologies not only locally, but also internationally, with the provision of technical support 24/7.

