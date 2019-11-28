Uzbek-Korean JV opens tender to buy gas pressure regulator

28 November 2019 12:30 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Turkey's chemical products exports to Uzbekistan exceed $201M in 2019 so far
World 13:52
Uzbekistan to provide soft loans, investments for technology parks’ projects
Business 11:49
Uzbekistan may allow LLCs to issue corporate bonds
Finance 11:31
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan working on creating JV to transport oil refining products
Oil&Gas 10:58
Kazakhstan’s uranium fields exploring venture to buy pumps via tender
Tenders 10:34
Uzbekistan begins production of first domestic pickup Isuzu D-Max
Business 10:26
Latest
Turkey's chemical products exports to Uzbekistan exceed $201M in 2019 so far
World 13:52
Azerbaijan attaches great importance to de't of comprehensive ties with Slovakia
Politics 13:52
Kazakhstan, Russia eye to create tourist area at Baikonur SEZ (Exclusive)
Business 13:50
Polish expert at roundtable in Baku: EU always offers its knowledge and experience
Politics 13:45
FM: Opening ceremony of Slovakia’s embassy to strengthen relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 13:41
FM: Exchange of visits of Azerbaijani, Armenian journalists - positive step (PHOTO)
Politics 13:41
President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs (PHOTO)
Politics 13:39
Oil falls as U.S. rights bill fuels tensions with China
Oil&Gas 13:38
Number of Kyrgyz companies registered in Turkey in 10 months of 2019 disclosed
Turkey 13:20