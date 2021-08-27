Saudi Arabia signs deal with Alibaba Cloud to attract Chinese tourists

The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of China's Alibaba Group, aiming to attract more Chinese tourists, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The signing of the MoU will establish the framework for a collaborative arrangement that creates seamless experience for Chinese tourists visiting Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Alibaba Cloud will deploy advanced, secure and reliable cloud services and technologies to improve digital experience for Chinese tourists in Saudi Arabia, and allow for the automation of services in content delivery, digital storage and digital processing.

It will also provide technical support to the STA and help it promote the kingdom as a tourist destination in the Chinese tourism market.

The agreement is part of the STA's strategy to employ the latest technologies and deliver seamless travel experiences for tourists.

STA CEO Fahd Hamidaddin said that the STA is building a digital infrastructure that can provide the visitors with the best possible experience.

Saudi Arabia announced on Wednesday cooperation with Chinese firms over the digital transformation in the kingdom, including the creation of a fund of 1.5 billion Saudi riyals (about 400 million U.S. dollars).

Supported by the Public Investment fund, the eWTP Technology Innovation Fund and the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, the fund aims to help emerging tech companies in the kingdom.