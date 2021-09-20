Israel re-allows entry of foreign tourist groups

Tourism 20 September 2021 02:36 (UTC+04:00)
Israel re-allows entry of foreign tourist groups

Starting Sunday, Israel has re-allowed foreign tourist groups to enter the country, the Israeli Ministry of Tourism said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

This resumption is limited to tourist groups only from countries without high COVID-19 morbidity, the ministry said, adding that all tourists in the groups must be vaccinated with three doses, or with the second dose given in the last six months.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in Israel in late February 2020, the government has suspended the entry of tourists into the country.

In late May 2021, Israel started to permit tourists to enter in groups. Since then, about 2,800 tourists had visited Israel in 150 groups, but this permission was stopped in mid-August due to a sharp rise in morbidity in the country.

