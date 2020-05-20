Over 20K Georgian citizens abroad supported amid COVID-19 outbreak

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian diplomatic missions have supported a total of 20,957 Georgian citizens abroad, Trend reports referring to Georgia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, Georgian citizens abroad have been provided with accommodation, food, medicines, financial assistance, online medical advice, and support in obtaining medical services.

In addition, Georgia has evacuated 12,192 citizens from abroad amid the coronavirus pandemic as of May 20, says the ministry.

Out of those Georgian citizens who have returned to the country amid the coronavirus pandemic, 6,751 were brought by special flights, 5,059 by land vehicles and 382 by ferry.

On May 20, Georgian citizens will be brought from Athens to Tbilisi by a special flight. Another special flight will be carried out to Tbilisi from Rome on May 22.

Georgia has already arranged flights to bring its citizens back from different cities including Athens, Vienna, Madrid, Copenhagen, Warsaw, Berlin, London, Amsterdam, Larnaca, Beijing, Rome, Paris, Tel Aviv, Prague and Barcelona.

Georgian citizens who are abroad and want to return to the country have to fill a special electronic application, which is available on the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and on the websites of the diplomatic missions of Georgia.

Citizens that come back to Georgia are placed in 14-day quarantine.

The flights are carried out by the national flag carrier Georgian Airways, and ticket price shall not exceed 199 euros.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356