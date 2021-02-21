Azerbaijan increasing competitiveness of transport corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.21

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

Azerbaijan is increasing the competitiveness of transport corridors, Trend reports referring to the State Customs Committee.

According to the committee, an online meeting was held with experts from the World Bank on the topic of logistics assessment within the private sector diagnostics.

The event participants were the Committee's Deputy Chairman, Major General of the Customs Service Javad Gasimov, representatives of the relevant structures of the committee, World Bank (WB) expert Daniel Saslavsky and representatives of the bank.

Gasimov noted that long-term relations have been established and fruitful cooperation is constantly developing between the World Bank and the Customs Committee.

He pointed out that the reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev in recent years have created favorable conditions for enhancing the human resources, material and technical, regulatory and legal base of customs authorities, expanding and developing customs cooperation on an international scale.

The deputy chairman stressed that the measures taken to improve the business environment in Azerbaijan are regular.

Noting the importance of the indicators of the WB's assessment tools and reports for Azerbaijan, he added that the measures taken to improve the business environment have yielded positive results.

According to Gasimov, in order to improve the favorable business environment in Azerbaijan, a special commission and a working group under the leadership of the State Customs Committee have been created.

Speaking about the development of logistics and trade, including projects implemented in this area, he also informed about the work carried out to create logistics centers, open new customs checkpoints, and expand the infrastructure of existing checkpoints, including increasing the competitiveness of transport corridors.

The WB expert Saslavsky spoke about the links between the structure he represents and the State Customs Committee, and also thanked for the information provided for the meeting and diagnostics of the private sector.

Besides, Saslavsky expressed confidence that the interaction will further strengthen, and effective cooperation will accelerate international trade and improve the business environment.

Then, the meeting attendants discussed issues of assessing the logistics sector, increasing the opportunities for private sector participation in the economy.