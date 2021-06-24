Azerbaijan plays crucial role in connectivity of INSTC with Indian port - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Azerbaijan is strategically located and plays a crucial role in the connectivity of the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) route with Indian port of Nava Sheva, Trend reports referring to Ambassador of India to Azerbaijan B. Vanlalvawna.

"Azerbaijan is one of the most prepared countries in infrastructure, including rail-road lines from Astara, Azerbaijan to Russia to establish enhanced connectivity," Vanlalvawna added.

"Thirty two containers have departed from Helsinki en route to Indian port of Nava Sheva using the INSTC route that travels through Russia, crosses Azerbaijan and transit Iran to reach India," Vanlalvawna said.

The ambassador made the remark at an online meeting entitled "Activation of the North-South international transport corridor: the role of Azerbaijan" has been recently held, at which infrastructure projects and measures to attract cargo were discussed.

The representatives of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy, Indian Chamber of Commerce, Indian embassy in Azerbaijan, Federation of Freight Forwarders' Associations in India, subsidiaries of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC - ADY Container and ADY Express attended the meeting.

"We have been able to have seamless movement of goods because of TIR convention and government of India initiatives," Shankar Shinde, managing director, GLOBAL EXPRESS MULTILOGISTICS PVT LTD and Chairman Elect - Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations in India stated.

Shinde drew attention to Azerbaijan as an important player in INSTC as it is strategically located and opens opportunities not only on the north south corridor, but also the eastern corridor.

