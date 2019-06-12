Inauguration ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev starts in Kazakh capital

12 June 2019 09:14 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The solemn inauguration ceremony of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has just begun in the capital of Kazakhstan, Trend reports with reference to Kazinform.

The inauguration ceremony is underway at the Palace of Independence. During the ceremony, the president-elect will take the oath in the state language.

After that the president of Kazakhstan will officially take the office.

Earlier it was reported that the snap presidential election was held in Kazakhstan on June 9. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won the presidential election securing over 70 percent of all votes.

