Kazakh first president calls for political continuity at Nur Otan Party session

26 November 2019 08:45 (UTC+04:00)

First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on Monday called for Nur Otan Party members to be united around President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to maintain political continuity, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Nazarbayev, also chairman of the ruling Nur Otan Party, made the remarks during a meeting with representatives of the party's regional branches in Nur-Sultan.

Nazarbayev instructed Prime Minister Askar Mamin to step up preparations for next year's parliamentary elections.

"At least 30 percent of women and 20 percent of young people under 35 years old should be in the candidacy list of the elections. Representatives from different sectors, compatriots returning to the homeland, people with special needs, entrepreneurs and media representatives must also be included," said Nazarbayev.

Nazarbayev said more than 750,000 jobs will be created in the next two years and about one million apartments will be built in 2020-2025. More funds would be allocated to develop rural areas. "By the end of 2023, all rural areas will have access to high-quality drinking water."

The last parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan were held in March 2016. Deputies serve on a five-year term.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Large-scale modernization of halal industry underway in Kazakhstan
Business 25 November 18:34
Kazakhstan may join Russia's 'Power of Siberia 2' project
Oil&Gas 25 November 17:43
Petrol excise taxes to be increased in Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 25 November 16:01
Kazakhstan looks to put its halal industry on right track
Business 25 November 14:17
Kazakhstan’s oil producing company to purchase pumps via tender
Tenders 25 November 13:38
Reserve funds of Kazakhstan increase
Business 25 November 13:37
Latest
Colombia protests enter fifth day; Duque meets with unions, business leaders
Other News 08:49
Anglo Asian Mining discloses geological exploration activities in contract areas in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Finance 08:31
Alibaba shares set to rise 6.3% in Hong Kong debut
Other News 07:56
ADB, Bangladesh sign agreements for skills development, water supply, sanitation projects
Other News 06:59
Police in Georgia use water cannon to disperse protesters outside parliament
Georgia 06:35
Brazil's Guedes is not worried by deficit, currency fluctuations
Other News 06:23
U.S. Supreme court extends block on Trump financial records dispute
US 06:00
EBay to sell ticketing unit StubHub for $4.05 billion
US 05:25
Netherlands to join French-led Strait of Hormuz naval mission: ANP
Europe 04:43