Kazakhstan, Colombia introduce visa-free regimen for diplomats

9 December 2019 11:48 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.9

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan and Colombia signed an Agreement on exemption from visa requirements for holders of diplomatic and service passports, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

As reported, the agreement complemented already simplified on a reciprocal basis the visa regime for the short-term travel of citizens of this countries.

The agreement was signed during the Kazakh-Colombian inter-ministerial political consultations at the level of the Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs held in Bogota city (Colombia).

During the negotiations, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev focused on the good potential to develop the bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, the mining industry, as well as on building business ties among small and medium-sized businesses, taking into account the attractiveness of the transit and transport opportunities of Kazakhstan.

In turn, Colombian Vice-Minister Francisco Echeverri praised the development of political dialogue and expressed hope for expanding trade and economical and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

During the negotiations, the parties also expressed interest in working closely on issues of maintaining international peace and security, combating new challenges and threats, promoting nuclear non-proliferation and the fight against terrorism, and also discussed practical aspects of joining the OECD and agreed on mutual support within international organizations.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey, Malaysia to launch regular flights to Kazakhstan
Transport 12:53
Turkey’s trade with Kazakhstan increases
Turkey 11:03
Joint Kazakh-Uzbek demarcation commission sits in Almaty
Kazakhstan 8 December 15:33
Kazakhstan to further decrease oil extraction under OPEC+ agreement
Oil&Gas 7 December 15:22
Kazakhstan, Germany to jointly develop plan for energy efficiency projects' implementation
Oil&Gas 7 December 14:21
Kazakh company gets acquainted with Azerbaijan's mortgage system
Finance 7 December 13:58
Latest
Istanbul Airport served over 47M passengers in 11 months of 2019
World 12:55
Over 1.2M commercial flights carried out in Turkey in 11 months
Turkey 12:55
Turnover on stock market at Baku Stock Exchange grows
Finance 12:54
Turkey, Malaysia to launch regular flights to Kazakhstan
Transport 12:53
Lufthansa to sell rest of catering unit LSG in 2020
Europe 12:41
Iran exports cargo ship to UAE
Business 12:37
Over 1.4 million flights carried out in Turkey in 11 months
Turkey 12:36
Quake in Florence area disrupts Italy's national train network
Europe 12:26
Iranian airline starts flights to Uzbekistan on Dec. 9
Transport 12:17