Kazakh citizens evacuated from Wuhan to Russia, Uzbekistan

Eight Kazakh citizens were evacuated from China’s Wuhan to Russia and Uzbekistan, Trend reports with reference to the press office of Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Kazakh citizens were evacuated at the request of Kazakh side on the night of Feb. 5. A student of Yanbian University who previously was not permitted to leave due to high body temperature is among the evacuated.

Five Kazakh citizens will remain in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) for two-week period under medical staff supervision, whereas another three Kazakhs will stay in Tyumen city (Russia)

“Before boarding the plane Kazakh citizens undergone additional medical testing and no high body temperature or coronavirus symptoms were detected,” the report said.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan has already evacuated 83 citizens from Wuhan, including 80 students.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Since then nearly 500 people have died. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in Thailand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, the US, France, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Vietnam, Cambodia, Nepal and Sri Lanka, the UAE, Canada, Italy, Russia, Nepal, Sweden and Finland.

