Kazakhstan’s authorities probe three main theories of An-26’s crash

Kazakhstan’s law enforcement officers are considering three main theories of the An-26 military aircraft’s crash near the Almaty International Airport: weather conditions, a technical failure and human error, the country’s Almaty TV channel announced on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The cause of the tragedy is being investigated by the National Security Committee’s experts. Three main versions of the accident are being probed: weather conditions, a technical failure and human factor," the statement reads.

According to flight instructor Andrey Budnikov, these three theories are commonly considered in the case of plane crashes, Kazakhstan’s Khabar 24 news TV channel quoted him as saying.

On March 13, an An-26 aircraft of Kazakhstan’s National Security Committee’s Aviation Service, en route from Nur-Sultan to Almaty, crashed near the destination airport. The aircraft caught fire after the crash. As many as four people were killed, and two others were injured and their condition is assessed as stable critical.