Logistics terminal to be built in Kazakhstan's Almaty

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, November 2. A warehouse logistics terminal will be built in Kazakhstan's Almaty city, Trend reports.

The management of Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ, a national firm) and the secretary of the party committee of the Chinese CP of Xi'an met to discuss the project's implementation.

Cooperation concerns between KTZ and the People's Government of Xi'an were also discussed during the meeting.

The parties discussed the current condition of the development of a cargo terminal in the city of Xi'an, as well as the importance of assuring load on routes and stimulating rail container transit.

During the meeting, a memorandum of strategic cooperation was signed between KTZ Express JSC and Xian Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd.

The General Director of Xian Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd., Yuan Xiaojun, noted that the implementation of joint transport and logistics cooperation will bring significant economic benefits to both Kazakhstan and China.

The construction of the international digital transport and logistics hub "Dry Port-Kolzhat" is planned in the Uyghur district of the Almaty region of Kazakhstan.

In 2022, Kazakhstan’s trade turnover with China amounted to $24.1 billion, which is 34.1 percent more than a year earlier.

Exports from Kazakhstan increased over the year by 34.7 percent, to $13.2 billion. The share of Kazakhstan's exports to China accounted for a significant 15.6 percent of the country's total trade turnover.

Imports from China to Kazakhstan grew by 33.5 percent over the year, to $11 billion. China's share in the structure of imports from the Republic of Kazakhstan amounted to 21.9 percent.