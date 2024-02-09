World Bank to look into fall of Caspian Sea level

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, February 9. The World Bank (WB) will conduct a study on the decline of the Caspian Sea level, Trend reports via the port of Aktau.

WB specialists visited the seaport to introduce the team that will carry out the research.

Over the next 18 months, experts from HR Wallingford Company will systematically examine data from previous studies on the Caspian Sea, results of regional climate models (RCM), prepare a digital elevation model, and a hydrological model of the watersheds.

Hydrodynamic modeling of the entire Caspian Sea and the port of Aktau will also be conducted using software (TELEMAC) to simulate future climate change scenarios.

The data and recommendations generated during the research will be utilized in subsequent projects for the reconstruction and modernization of the infrastructure and equipment of the Aktau port.

To note, the decline in the Caspian Sea level over the past decades has become a serious problem affecting the ecology, economy, and social aspects of the countries bordering this inland body of water.

Experts express concerns about the long-term consequences of this phenomenon, including loss of biodiversity, deterioration of water and air quality, as well as threats to economic stability.

