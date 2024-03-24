Retail trade volume swells in Kazakhstan since year-start

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. The volume of retail trade in Kazakhstan amounted to 2.468 trillion tenge (about $5.46 billion) from January through February 2024, which is 4.7 percent more than the level of the corresponding period in 2023, Trend reports.

The country's Bureau of National Statistics' data shows that retail sales of goods by trading enterprises amounted to 1.951 trillion tenge (about $4.3 billion), which is 9.9 percent more than the level of the corresponding period in 2023.

Food products make up 27.5 percent of the entire retail trade volume, while non-food products account for 72.5 percent.

As of March 1, 2024, the volume of inventory of trading enterprises (by reporting enterprises) in retail trade amounted to 1.569 trillion tenge (about $3.47 billion), in trading days of 74 days (as of March 1, 2023, the volume of inventory in retail trade amounted to 1.46 trillion tenge (about $3.2 billion), in trading days of 76 days).

The largest share in the total volume of retail trade of the republic from January through February 2024 falls on the cities of Almaty (31 percent), Astana (12.4 percent), as well as Karaganda (8.6 percent) and East Kazakhstan (5.9 percent) regions.

In addition to this, the index of physical volume of the trading industry from January through February 2024 compared to the corresponding period last year amounted to 104.2 percent (from January through February 2023, 111.5 percent).