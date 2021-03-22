Kyrgyzstan imposes six-month ban on mineral fertilizers export

In order to provide agriculture of the republic with mineral fertilizers in time and to prevent increase in prices for them, a decision has been made on temporary prohibition of export of mineral fertilizers outside the country. The corresponding decision was signed Thursday by Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov, Trend reports citing Kabar.

The Kyrgyz Government’s press service reported that the main supplies of mineral fertilizers to Kyrgyzstan are carried out from Uzbekistan. Annual quota is 100.0 thousand tons. Besides, Russia and Kazakhstan account for 30-35% of the total supply of fertilizers.

Annually, for the spring field work and timely provision of agriculture of the republic, the suppliers deliver up to 30.0-40.0 thousand tons of mineral fertilizers to the republic during the autumn-winter period.

By the beginning of sowing, by March 1, the strategic reserve must be at least 45-50 thousand tons of fertilizers. With this stockpile in the country, the threat of failure of feeding winter wheat, the main food product, is minimal.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Water Resources and Regional Development and local farmers, in recent years in some regions of the republic there were some cases of re-export of fertilizer stock to neighboring republics.