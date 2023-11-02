Number of MasterCard payment cards in Kyrgyzstan drops

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, November 2. A total of 51,794 MasterCard payment cards were in circulation in Kyrgyzstan as of the end of June 2023, which accounted for 0.85 percent of the total number of payment cards in the country, Trend reports.

Data from the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan indicates a 3.93 percent decrease in the number of MasterCard cards in circulation compared to the figures from the end of March 2023 (53,914 cards).

Out of these cards, the majority were in use in Bishkek, with 29,785 cards, and in the Chuy region, where there were 6,360 cards.

Below is the breakdown of the number of MasterCard cards in circulation by region as of the end of June 2023:

Regions Number of MaterCard cards Bishkek 29,785 cards Chuy region 6,360 cards Osh region 4,663 cards Jalal-Abad region 4,144 cards Issyk-Kul region 2,191 cards Talas region 1,846 cards Batken region 1,444 cards Naryn region 1,361 cards

The total number of banking payment cards in circulation in Kyrgyzstan reached 6,102,700 cards as of June 30. Compared to the same period in the previous year, the number of cards increased by 41.5 percent, and compared to the beginning of 2023, it increased by 16.6 percent.

In the second quarter of 2023, the majority of card transactions, at 48.2 percent, were concentrated in Bishkek, while the lowest share was in the Talas region, accounting for only 2.8 percent.