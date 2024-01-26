Kyrgyzstan's exports of precious metals, concentrates soar

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, January 26. Kyrgyzstan exported 288,818 tons of ores and concentrates of precious metals from January through November 2023, which is three times more than in the same period of 2022 (94,406 tons), Trend reports.

Data from Kyrgyzstan’s State Statistical Committee shows that the value of these exports amounted to $179.517 million, which is an increase of 54 percent compared to the figures from January through November 2022 ($116.502 million).

During the reporting period, Kyrgyzstan exported ores and concentrates of precious metals to the following countries:

Country Volume Value Kazakhstan 275,511 tons $145.373 million China 10,719 tons $29.180 million Türkiye 2,587 tons $4.964 million

Kyrgyzstan's foreign trade turnover reached $13.9 billion from January through November 2023, which is a 29 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022 ($10.7 billion).

Kyrgyzstan's exports totaled $2.8 billion, which is a 36.7 percent growth compared to the corresponding period in 2022 ($2.05 billion). The country's imports amounted to $11.1 billion, increasing by 27.2 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($8.7 billion).