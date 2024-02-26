ITA ready to facilitate business connections between Italy and Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, February 26. The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) is ready to facilitate the development of business connections between entrepreneurs from Kyrgyzstan and Italy, Matteo Zoppas, President of the ITA, said, Trend reports.

He made this statement during a meeting with Taalai Bazarbaev, the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Italy, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan. During the meeting, Zoppas noted the active interaction between the ITA and the Kyrgyz side.

In turn, Bazarbaev presented Zoppas with promising cooperation projects in the light industry, renewable energy sources, agriculture, as well as the production and export of bottled water to Kyrgyzstan.

Moreover, he proposed leading an Italian business mission to visit Kyrgyzstan in 2024 to participate in upcoming major exhibition events, as well as to hold meetings with government officials and potential economic partners.

According to the State Statistical Agency of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover with Italy amounted to 90.729 million last year, which is 92.9 percent more than $47.042 million in 2022. It accounted for 0.6 percent of Kyrgyzstan's total trade in 2023.