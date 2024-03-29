Kyrgyzstan, US discuss prospective projects and bilateral cooperation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 29. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov and the US Senator from Montana, Steve Daines, discussed prospective projects in in the fields of energy, transportation, mining, and agriculture, Trend reports.

According to the press service of Kyrgyzstan, the senator arrived in the country on a working visit.

Both parties also discussed strengthening cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and the US on international and regional issues, including counterterrorism efforts. Zhaparov emphasized that advancing political dialogue with the US is a priority in Kyrgyzstan's foreign policy.

He expressed confidence that the senator's visit to Kyrgyzstan would contribute to further strengthening relations between the two countries. The president highlighted the importance of expanding Kyrgyz-American inter-parliamentary cooperation.

In turn, Senator Daines emphasized the strategic importance of the Central Asian region and the significance of maintaining stability and security there.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to continuing the multifaceted dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and the US.

According to the State Statistical Committee of Kyrgyzstan, trade turnover with the US amounted to $31.267 million in January 2024, which is 22.2 percent more than in the same month of 2023.