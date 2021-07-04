Turkmenistan simplifies procedure for products certification

Türkmenstandartlary (Turkmen Standards) Main State Service approved the updated Product Certification Procedure. The new procedure was published on the website of the Ministry of Justice of Turkmenistan, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) reported on Friday, Trend reports citing Business Turkmenistan.

The document consists of nine chapters and establishes requirements for certification of products manufactured in Turkmenistan, exported from the country, imported into the country, and for the recognition of foreign certification documents.

The new Procedure simplified the certification procedure by digitizing some of the processes. Now it is possible to apply for product certification not only in paper form, but also in electronic format via the internet or via electronic storage device.

Türkmenstandartlary Main State Service carries out state control over standardization, certification, metrology, subsurface and labor protection, as well as industrial safety.