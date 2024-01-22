Turkmenistan aims to strengthen interaction with OSCE

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 22. Turkmenistan will hold a number of events this year aimed at expanding cooperation with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Trend reports.

According to an official source, an international conference 'The role of neutral States in strengthening security and trust in the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe region' will be held in Ashgabat in the first half of this year, which is designed to reveal the important role of Turkmenistan's neutrality status in ensuring peace, security and sustainable development.

The forum will discuss the main directions of the 'Global Security Strategy' initiated by Ashgabat and the use of neutrality mechanisms in solving international crises through political and diplomatic means.

Furthermore, the OSCE Secretary General is expected to arrive in Turkmenistan in March to build ties, and in April – the Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly and the head of the Committee on Countering Terrorism at this Assembly.

At the same time, a regional meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly is also scheduled for May in Ashgabat.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is constantly strengthening its desire to develop mutually beneficial cooperation with international organizations, paying special attention to partnership with the OSCE.

This constant rapid course towards cooperation underlines Turkmenistan's readiness to participate in international efforts to ensure security, develop and strengthen international relations.

