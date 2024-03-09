Turkmenistan, Austria discuss dev't of interparliamentary co-op

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 9. Turkmenistan discussed prospects for the development of interparliamentary cooperation with Austria, Trend reports.

These issues were discussed during a meeting between Speaker of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Dunyagozel Gulmanova and Member of the Austrian Parliament, head of the 'Austria–Turkmenistan' Interparliamentary Friendship Group Ewa Ernst-Dziedzic.

During the meeting, the parties discussed issues of activating the activities of interparliamentary friendship groups established on a bilateral basis, relations between the relevant committees, and the organization of mutual visits of delegations.

They emphasized that the parliamentary dialogue has become an important part of the expansion of relations between the two countries, and the creation of interparliamentary friendship groups on a bilateral basis facilitates the exchange of experience in the legislative field.

After discussing the state of Turkmen-Austrian relations and prospects for their development, the parties stressed that there are great opportunities for increasing cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

Meanwhile, the Parliament of Turkmenistan hosted a regular meeting of members of the Turkmen-Austrian friendship group, which discussed the exchange of experience in lawmaking, new approaches to environmental protection, ensuring gender equality, as well as ongoing activities to improve the political status of youth and women parliamentarians.