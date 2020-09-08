Cadastre Agency under State Tax Committee to be created in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 8

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

On the basis of Goskomzemgeodezcadastre (State Committee of Uzbekistan for Land Resources, Geodesy, Cartography and State Cadastre), the Agency for Cadastre is being created under the State Tax Committee, Trend reports with reference to UzA.uz national information agency in Uzbekistan.

In accordance with the decree, the tasks, functions and powers of the Goskomzemgeodezcadastre for monitoring agricultural land and crops, placing agricultural crops, exercising state supervision over the protection of agricultural lands, carrying out soil appraisal, determining the standard value of agricultural land, increasing soil fertility, conducting research in the field of soil science and geobotany are transferred to the Ministry Agriculture.

The preparation of cadastral files is carried out by cadastre engineers certified by the Cadastre Agency and organizations of the agency system on a contractual basis.

From October 1, 2020, decisions, protocols of auctions and tenders, notarized transactions and other documents providing for the emergence, change, alienation, limitation and termination of rights to land plots come into force after state registration in the National Geographic Information System of Uzbekistan.

From January 1, 2021, all information about the type, contours, boundaries and rights holders of lands is entered into the online geoportal of the Cadastre Agency, which is integrated with the National Geographic Information System.

The land balance and its reporting, as well as the book of the district and city land cadastre, are kept exclusively in the National Geographic Information System.

A unified system of state cadastres is formed in the National Geographic Information System. State cadastral data are submitted to the National Geographic Information System exclusively through telecommunication networks directly.

It is planned to revise the prices for state services in the field of the state cadastre of real estate, including a reduction in the amount of the fee charged for the state registration of rights to agricultural land plots.

The Ministry of Agriculture was instructed to prepare a proposal on attracting business entities to carry out work on grading the soil, determining the standard value of agricultural land and conducting geobotany studies.

