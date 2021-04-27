Uzbekistan receives doses of second component of Russian 'Sputnik V' COVID-19 vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Some 50,000 doses of the second component of the ‘Sputnik V’ coronavirus vaccine were delivered to Tashkent on April 27, Trend reports with reference to the Russian Embassy in Uzbekistan.

According to the Russian embassy, vaccination with the first component will start in Uzbekistan tomorrow on April 28.

In total, within the framework of the contract between the RDIF (Russian Direct Investment Fund) and the government of Uzbekistan, one million doses of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine will be supplied to Uzbekistan, sufficient to vaccinate 500,000 people.

It was noted that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine arrived in Uzbekistan on 23 April.

According to the Uzbek health ministry, the total number of vaccinated throughout the country as of April 24 amounted to 544,529 people.

It is reported that the largest number of vaccinated people was recorded in the Fergana region amounting to 73,479 people. Some 58,995 people were vaccinated in the Namangan region and 54,054 people were vaccinated in the Samarkand region. In addition, 36,366 people received the COVID-19 vaccine in Tashkent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @romakayeva