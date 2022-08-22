A delegation of the US Congress arrived in Uzbekistan to discuss the current state and prospects of Uzbek-American cooperation, including expanding inter-parliamentary cooperation, Trend reports citing UZDAILY.

According to the Embassy of our country in Washington, the delegation included the co-chairman of the "Caucus on Uzbekistan" in the US Congress, Republican Congressman from Mississippi Trent Kelly and a member of the Committee on Ways and Means, Republican Congressman from Illinois Darin Lahoud, as well as their staffers.

American legislators during their stay in Uzbekistan will hold bilateral meetings with the leadership of the Senate and the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis, as well as in ministries and departments of the republic. During the visit, the delegation will also get acquainted with the historical and cultural heritage of our country.

This visit will be the seventh trip of members of the US Congress to Uzbekistan since 2017. A bipartisan group of American lawmakers visited our country twice last year, and one of them was led by New York Democratic Congressman Gregory Meeks, chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.