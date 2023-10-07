Russia inaugurates Consulate General in Uzbekistan’s region

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 7. Presidents of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirzoyoyev and President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed an agreement for the establishment of the Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Uzbekistan’s city of Samarkand, Trend reports.

The news followed a meeting between the heads of the two states in Moscow’s Kremlin. As a result of the meeting, the parties have adopted a joint statement on deepening the relations of comprehensive strategic partnership and alliance.

A total of 10 documents were adopted between the governments and ministries of the two countries, including a number of documents on cooperation in the fields of industry, transport, science, education, and culture.

During the talks, presidents expressed their satisfaction with the positive dynamic of the multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia. The two nations' industrial collaboration is experiencing dynamic growth, with Russian investments in Uzbekistan on the rise. The presidents emphasized the importance of further enhancing regional cooperation and also delved into discussions about ensuring social guarantees for Uzbek citizens working in Russia.

On October 5, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev set off on a working visit to Russia, which is scheduled to last until October 7, 2023.

In accordance with the program of the visit, the president of Uzbekistan visited Kazan and got acquainted with its industrial potential, as well as held a meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.