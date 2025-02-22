Uzbekistan, Estonia discuss expanding export routes via ports

The matter was reviewed during a meeting between the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, and Jaap Ora, the Ambassador of Estonia to Uzbekistan.

The parties focused on current Uzbek–Estonian cooperation and future projects. They emphasized utilizing the ports of Tallinn, Muuga, Pärnu, and Sillamae to diversify export routes for Uzbek products to Northern and Western Europe. The discussions also covered the growth in trade turnover, which reached nearly $150 million in 2024, driven by services, heavy engineering products, and medical equipment.

Both sides agreed on the necessity of taking additional measures to further enhance trade turnover, including business missions and the involvement of new producers in the trade processes.

Investment cooperation continues to grow, with 31 Estonian-funded enterprises operating in Uzbekistan. The meeting also highlighted the potential for new joint projects in sectors such as green energy, information technology, water management, and transport and logistics.

Earlier, Uzbekistan's Minister of Transport Ilkhom Makhkamov and the newly appointed Ambassador of Estonia to Uzbekistan Jaap Ora discussed increasing cargo transportation volumes through Estonia's ports and storage facilities.

