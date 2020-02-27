Number of people dead from coronavirus up in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The number of people who died in Iran due to the spread of coronavirus has reached 22, Trend reports referring to the infographics of the Iranian News Agency (IRNA).

According to the agency, the number of people infected with coronavirus has reached 141 people, and 54 people have recovered from the disease.

№ Province Number of infected people 1 Qom 63 2 Tehran 26 3 Gilan 17 4 Markazi 5 5 Razavi Khorasan 1 6 Fars 3 7 Kermanshah 2 8 Lorestan 1 9 Semnan 2 10 Esfahan 2 11 Mazandaran 4 12 Hamadan 1 13 Alborz 3 14 Hormozgan 2 15 Khuzestan 3 16 Sistan and Baluchestan 2 17 Ardabil 2 18 Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province 1 19 West Azerbaijan Province 1

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, World Health Organization has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicines to the infected.