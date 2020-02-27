High-ranking Iranian official infected with coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Elnur Baghishov - Trend:

Chairman of the Iranian parliament's national security and foreign policy committee Mojtaba Zonnour has been infected with coronavirus, Trend reports referring to Fars news agency.

“I underwent medical check-up,” Zonnour said in his video message. “The case of coronavirus has been confirmed.”

Presently, Zonnour is in quarantine.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Health and Medical Education and Secretary of the Committee on Combating Coronavirus Iraj Harirchi has also been infected with coronavirus.

Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education has confirmed that 19 people have died and 139 have been infected with coronavirus.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.