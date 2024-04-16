Iranian currency to world currency rates for April 16

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Business Materials 16 April 2024 10:21 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 16, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 21 currency prices grew, while 17 fell from April 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,703 rials. On April 15, one euro was 45,725 rials.

Currency

Rial on April 16

Rial on April 15

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

52,352

52,306

1 Swiss franc

CHF

45,965

45,936

1 Swedish króna

SEK

3,862

3,860

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,841

3,854

1 Danish krone

DKK

5,992

5,993

1 Indian rupee

INR

503

503

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,323

136,311

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

15,110

15,117

100 Japanese yens

JPY

27,222

27,396

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,365

5,359

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,099

109,073

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

30,539

30,492

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

24,892

24,934

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,215

2,228

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,296

1,299

1 Russian ruble

RUB

455

451

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,209

3,206

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,167

27,168

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,200

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,701

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

30,845

30,850

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,273

38,157

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,405

1,408

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

21

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,419

31,402

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,696

8,692

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,803

5,804

100 Thai baths

THB

114,192

114,708

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,798

8,805

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

30,272

30,438

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,239

59,238

1 euro

EUR

44,703

44,725

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,360

9,355

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,754

15,725

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,613

2,645

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

590

589

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,843

12,832

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,692

24,689

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

73,894

74,185

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,850

3,842

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,023

12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,719 rials and $1 at 435,677 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,646 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,483 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 665,000–668,000 rials, while one euro is about 708,000–711,000 rials.

