Iranian currency to world currency rates for April 16

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 16. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) posted an official foreign currency rate on April 16, Trend reports.

Based on the bank's currency exchange rate, 21 currency prices grew, while 17 fell from April 15.

As for CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and one euro equals 44,703 rials. On April 15, one euro was 45,725 rials.

Currency Rial on April 16 Rial on April 15 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 52,352 52,306 1 Swiss franc CHF 45,965 45,936 1 Swedish króna SEK 3,862 3,860 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,841 3,854 1 Danish krone DKK 5,992 5,993 1 Indian rupee INR 503 503 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,323 136,311 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 15,110 15,117 100 Japanese yens JPY 27,222 27,396 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,365 5,359 1 Omani rial OMR 109,099 109,073 1 Canadian dollar CAD 30,539 30,492 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 24,892 24,934 1 South African rand ZAR 2,215 2,228 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,296 1,299 1 Russian ruble RUB 455 451 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,209 3,206 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,167 27,168 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,200 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,701 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,845 30,850 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,273 38,157 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,405 1,408 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 21 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,419 31,402 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,696 8,692 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,803 5,804 100 Thai baths THB 114,192 114,708 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,798 8,805 1,000 South Korean won KRW 30,272 30,438 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,239 59,238 1 euro EUR 44,703 44,725 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,360 9,355 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,754 15,725 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,613 2,645 1 Afghan afghani AFN 590 589 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,843 12,832 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,692 24,689 100 Philippine pesos PHP 73,894 74,185 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,850 3,842 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,023 12,000

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The CBI established the SANA system, which values one euro at 463,719 rials and $1 at 435,677 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 432,646 rials, and the price of $1 was 406,483 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 665,000–668,000 rials, while one euro is about 708,000–711,000 rials.

