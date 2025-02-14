Iran sees hike in non-oil exports to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Iranian non-oil exports to Turkmenistan hiked by 25 percent in value and 14.2 percent in weight during the 10 months of the current Iranian year (from March 20, 2024 through January 19, 2025) compared to the same period of last year (from March 21, 2023 through January 20, 2024).

The data obtained by Trend from the country's Customs Administration shows that Iran's non-oil exports to Turkmenistan amounted to 1.28 million tons worth $460 million during the last 10 months (1.11 million tons worth $368 million).

Iran exported agricultural and food products, industrial products, transformers, water conditioners, petrochemical products, and other products.

For 10 months of the current year, Iran's non-oil trade turnover with Turkmenistan amounted to 1.3 million tons worth $478 million.

To note, Iran's non-oil exports abroad amounted to 127 million tons worth nearly $47.8 billion during 10 months of the current Iranian year, up 18 percent in value and 12 percent in weight compared to the same period last year.

