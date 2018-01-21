Iran army to stage massive military drills in southeast country

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian army will hold two-day drills code-named Muhammad Rasoulallah on January 22 in southeastern coasts of Makran and the Sea of Oman.

The deputy commander of the Iranian army, Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari, has said that the ground and air forces as well as navy will join the exercise, Tasnim news agency reported.

The country’s armed forces over the past several years have conducted several major military drills to enhance their defense capabilities and test military tactics.

Iran says that its defense power is driven by deterrence and poses no threat to any other country.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news