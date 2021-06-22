Japan wants to deepen bilateral relation with Iran new admin.

Stressing the need to deepen bilateral relations between Iran and Japan during presidency of Ayatollah Raeisi, Chief Secretary of Japanese Cabinet called on Iran to play a constructive role in stabilizing situation in West Asia, Trend reports citing Mehr.

Speaking in a news conference, Katsunobu Kato Chief Secretary of Japanese Cabinet he expressed hope that Islamic Republic of Iran, under the President-elect Ayatollah Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, would help stabilize in West Asian region.

Turning to the landslide victory of Ayatollah Raiesi in Iran 2021 Presidential Election, the Secretary of Japanese Cabinet said, “We hope that Iran, under President-elect Ayatollah Raeisi, will play a constructive role in reducing tensions in West Asia and stabilize the situation.”

Noting that 90 percent of Japan’s crude oil is imported from West Asia, he said that peace and stability in the region are very important to Japan, Japanese-based ‘Mainichi Shimbun’ Daily reported.

Kato further noted that Japanese government seeks to deepen bilateral relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran which has already established friendly relations with this country.