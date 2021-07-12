Iran, Afghanistan Dogharun border to be reopened soon - official

TEHRAN, Iran, July. 12

Trend:

The Director General of Foreign Citizens and Immigrants of Iran`s Khorasan Razavi Governorate announced that the Islam Qala-Dogharun border crossing will be reopened in the coming days.

Considering the request of the Afghan people and locals stationed at the borders for trade and traffic, the Islam Qala-Dogharun border crossing will be opened in a safe, stable and active manner, the Director General of Foreign Citizens and Immigrants of Khorasan Razavi Province Governorate Mohammad Taghi Hashemi said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He said that a large number of goods and people were exchanged daily via this border. “These exchanged goods cover the needs of the people of the region.”

Hashemi said that the fuel needed in the Herat region with a population of about four million people is supplied from Iran and Turkmenistan.

"Taliban has unofficially stated that there is no problem for the normalization of traffic at the border,” he said, adding that but the reopening of the border depends on official negotiations, and we have not yet received any order from Tehran."

Hashemi referred to the experience of the Taliban presence in the western borders of Afghanistan in the past years. "Soon the border will return to normal status.”

Iranian authorities have told traders to stop sending shipments to the country’s two main border crossings with neighboring Afghanistan that have been overrun by Taliban fighters.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced in a statement on Friday that trade has been halted through the Dogharoon and Mahirud border points along the eastern border with Afghanistan