Iran FM to visit China in coming days - MFA

TEHRAN, Iran, Jan. 10

The Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran will visit China by coming Friday, Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman announced.

Speaking at the weekly Press Conference, Saeed Khatibzadeh announced that Hossein Amirabdollahian would visit China at the head of a high-level delegation.

He noted that the Foreign Ministry has various issues on the agenda, including the 25-year contract between Iran and China.

The Iran–China 25-year Cooperation Program or Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Iran and China is a 25-year cooperation agreement on the further development of Iran–China relations signed in Tehran by the Chinese and Iranian foreign ministers on 27 March 2021.

The final details of the agreement have yet to be officially announced.