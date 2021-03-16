Another coronavirus vaccine presented in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 16

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The presentation of another coronavirus vaccine called ‘Fakhra’ was held in Iran today on March 16, Trend reports Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education.

The presentation of the vaccine was attended by Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki and Iranian Minister of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics Major General Amir Khatami.

The ‘Fakhra’ vaccine was named after Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics, who was assassinated.

The vaccine was produced in cooperation with the above-mentioned ministries.

As reported, the presentation of ‘CovIran Barakat’ vaccine against coronavirus was held in Iran on December 29.

In addition, it is reported that Iran will produce more than 180 million doses of coronavirus vaccine in the next Iranian year (from March 21, 2021 through March 20, 2022). At the same time, Iran plans to produce about 36-40 million doses of ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine in the next Iranian year. Moreover, Iran will produce a joint vaccine with Cuba.