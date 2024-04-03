West urges Armenia to back military-industrial complex to fit for clash with Russia - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Western countries are pressing Armenia to support a military-industrial complex to prepare for a conflict with Russia, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a briefing, Trend reports.

“The Westerners' efforts have resulted in the EU mission in Armenia being effectively a NATO mission. They are urging Armenia to invest in its military-industrial complex,” she said.

According to Zakharova, NATO leaders are inciting anti-Russian hysteria, calling for military preparations against Russia, and pressuring Yerevan to invest heavily in the military-industrial complex despite Europe's obvious economic problems.

To note, on March 20, Armenia's parliament reached an agreement with the EU addressing the status of the EU civilian observation mission along Azerbaijan's border. This agreement specifies the mission's activities in Armenia and its functions within the country's borders. Members of the mission are not subject to incarceration or arrest, and personnel are shielded from criminal prosecution in the host country. Furthermore, EU observers' facilities are deemed inviolable.

Furthermore, European observers are exempt from customs, visa, and immigration requirements. They can travel freely around the country.



The EU monitoring mission in Armenia commenced operations on January 23, 2023, with 100 members. However, on December 11, the same year, it was decided to increase the number to 209 people.

