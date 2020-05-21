Another unique mountain resort to appear in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 21

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The summer climate resort of Gomismta in the high mountainous Georgian region of Guria has been given the status of a village, which will allow developing the tourism potential of the zone, Trend reports via the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure of Georgia.

Gomismta is a resort with mineral waters, pine forests and other natural resources. The study of the properties of the zone began in 1902. The treatment here was recommended for people with respiratory diseases.

In 1980s, there were up to 1.5 cottages in Gomismta; during the season, Gomismta took up to 10,000 vacationers. At that time there were practically no communications and infrastructure.

Today Gomismta has several dozen wooden cottages that are rented for tourists. At the same time, the resort is becoming more and more popular every year not only among residents of Georgia, but also among foreign travelers. This year CNN Travel named Gomismta one of the ten most amazing places in Georgia.

The Ministry of Regional Development notes that the lack of settlement status impeded the purposeful and effective development of Gomismta as a resort. Now the authorities will be able to solve the problems of water supply, electricity and gas supply, as well as streamline the infrastructure.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356