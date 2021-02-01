Parents to choose between in-class and distance studies in Georgia starting February 1

The in-class studies will resume in all schools throughout Georgia except Tbilisi, Kutaisi and Rustavi, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

The schools have been equipped with all the necessary devices and are fully prepared to continue the learning process in classes, the Georgian Ministry of Education reports.

“The recommendations issued by the Ministry at the beginning of 2020-2021 academic year remain in force. In particular, the school can determine the duration of the lesson, time to start the education process according to grades. Schools can plan their own shifts and implement a blended learning model”, the statement released by the Ministry reads.

The Ministry of Education will allow the parents of school students to choose between in-class and distance studies.

The decision will apply to the schools located in the following cities: Zugdidi, Telavi, Zestaponi, Gardabani, Poti, Marneuli, Batumi, Kobuleti and Gori.

Georgian government will allow the in-class education process in Tbilisi, Rustavi, and Kutaisi if the Covid-19 positivity rate reaches four percent.