Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases for June 19

Georgia reported 769 coronavirus cases, 460 recoveries, and 17 deaths on June 19, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian capital Tbilisi recorded the highest number of 455 COVID-19 cases within the last 24 hours, followed by the Imereti region with 62 cases, and the Shida Kartli region with 58 cases.

A total of 31,272 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours throughout the country. Among them, 13,544 tests were rapid tests, while the remaining 17,728 were PCR tests.

The daily test-positivity rate stands at 2.46 percent, while 2.46 percent in the past 14 days. As of June 19, 229 837 people got the coronavirus vaccine.

Georgia’s total case tally reached 358,360, among them, 343,837 people recovered and 5,148 died.

There are 44 people placed in government-assigned quarantine facilities, 2,764 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, 584 asymptomatic, and mild symptom patients are being treated at government-assigned treatment facilities.

